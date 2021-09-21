If You're A Pacers Fan, You'll Want To See Reggie Miller's Instagram Story

September 21, 2021
Reggie Miller Puts Hilarious Caption To His Photo On His Instagram Story Of New York Knicks Fan Spike Lee

Reggie Miller put a photo of Spike Lee (New York Knicks fan) on his Instagram story on Monday.
Reggie Miller put a photo of Spike Lee (New York Knicks fan) on his Instagram story on Monday.

Any Indiana Pacers fan remembers the infamous Reggie Miller-Spike Lee rivalry. 

Miller and Lee got into it during the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden in 1994 (see Tweet below from FanDuel)

Well, on Monday, the NBA Hall of Famer put up a hilarious Instagram story with a photo of Lee holding a Pacers jersey to his account @reggiemillertnt.

The caption said: "He was ALWAYS a closeted @pacers fan,"

Miller also added several emojis and tagged Lee in the photo. 

Instagram Story on Monday, September 20, From Reggie Miller's Account Captured In A Screenshot. 

The Pacers also re-posted the story from Miller to their Instagram story. 

