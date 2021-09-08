Remember When The Pacers Played The Celtics And Ron Artest Pulled Down Paul Pierce's Pants?

Many years ago, Ron Artest pulled down Paul Pierce's pants during a Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers game in Boston.

On Sunday, a Boston Celtics fan account posted a video from Timeless Sports' Twitter account, sharing an entertaining old video from a game between the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics.

The video can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of @HonestLarry1.

In the video, Ron Artest (now Metta Sandiford-Artest) is seen guarding Paul Pierce of the Boston Celtics.

Artest pulls down Pierce's pants during the game, and even through the tactic, Pierce comes off of a screen and drills a shot in the face of Artest.

In 2004, Artest was the Defensive Player of The Year and an NBA All-Star for the Pacers.

He was one of the best defenders in NBA history, but this tactic did not work on Pierce.

Artest played 17 years in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls, Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

He won a championship in 2010.

He has career averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

In 12 different seasons he averaged 1.5+ steals per game.

On the other hand, Pierce played 19 years in the NBA for the Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

He was ten-time NBA All-Star and won an NBA championship with the Celtics during the 2008 season.

He has career averages of 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

In eight different seasons Pierce averaged 20+ points per game.

The video made for some good content to look back on.