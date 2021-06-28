Report: Auburn's JT Thor To Workout For Pacers

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman reports that JT Thor will workout for the Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Monday afternoon, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman reported that JT Thor out of Auburn is scheduled for workouts with the Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Tweet from Wasserman can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Thor averaged 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds during his freshman season at Auburn.

A video of Thor at his NBA Combine Pro Day can be seen in a Tweet below from Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress and ESPN.

Related stories on NBA basketball