Report: Pacers Have Spoken To Lou Williams In Free Agency

Report: Boston Celtics And Indiana Pacers Have Interest In Atlanta Hawks' Free Agent Lou Williams
According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, Lou Williams has interest from the Atlanta Hawks to return to the franchise he spent half the season with last year, and he's also spoken to the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers (see Tweet below).
Williams and the Hawks were in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and he averaged 11.3 points in 66 game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Hawks.
During the Eastern Conference Finals he averaged 9.2 points per game.
Over the course of the 34-year-old's career he has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks (2x), Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.
He has career averages of 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 1,067 regular season games.
He's also won 6th man of the year three different times (2015, 2018, 2019).
