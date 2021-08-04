Report: Pacers Have Spoken To Lou Williams In Free Agency

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
Report: Boston Celtics And Indiana Pacers Have Interest In Atlanta Hawks' Free Agent Lou Williams

Report: Boston Celtics And Indiana Pacers Have Interest In Atlanta Hawks' Free Agent Lou Williams

According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, the Atlanta Hawks are interested in bringing back Lou Williams, and the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics have also spoken to the free-agent guard. Williams has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers over his career.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, the Atlanta Hawks are interested in bringing back Lou Williams, and the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics have also spoken to the free-agent guard. Williams has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers over his career.

According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, Lou Williams has interest from the Atlanta Hawks to return to the franchise he spent half the season with last year, and he's also spoken to the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers (see Tweet below).

Williams and the Hawks were in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and he averaged 11.3 points in 66 game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Hawks. 

During the Eastern Conference Finals he averaged 9.2 points per game. 

Over the course of the 34-year-old's career he has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks (2x), Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. 

He has career averages of 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 1,067 regular season games. 

He's also won 6th man of the year three different times (2015, 2018, 2019). 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
  • RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16087972_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Summer League Coach Mike Weinar Said About Goga Bitadze

USATSI_16339654_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Pacers Have Spoken To Lou Williams In Free Agency

USATSI_16106284_168388303_lowres
News

The Indiana Pacers Wish A Happy Birthday To Kelan Martin

USATSI_16087972_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Summer League: Indiana Pacers Announce Their Roster

USATSI_16290988_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star George Hill Will Sign With NBA Champs

USATSI_11499185_168388303_lowres
News

Central Division Notebook: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball Joining The Chicago Bulls

USATSI_13489679_168388303_lowres
News

Keifer Sykes Signs With Indiana Pacers After Hitting Game Winner

USATSI_15832719_168388303_lowres
News

Former Indiana Pacers Superstar Signs With Miami Heat

USATSI_16077165_168388303_lowres
News

Indiana Pacers Provide An Injury Update On Goga Bitadze