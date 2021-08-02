Report: Pacers Interested In Clippers' Free Agent Nicolas Batum

Report: Clippers Free Agent Nicolas Batum Getting Interest From Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors And Indiana Pacers
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Los Angeles Clippers hope to bring back free agent Nicolas Batum, but the Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors are interested in his services.
Batum is 32-years-old and entering his 14th season in the NBA.
Haynes also reports that the Clippers have interested in bringing him back as well interest from the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.
Batum has career averages of 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
Last season, for the Clippers, he shot over 40% from three-point range.
