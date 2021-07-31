Report: Golden State Warriors Want Pacers' Chris Duarte?

According to J. Michael of the IndyStar, the Golden State Warriors tried to get Chris Duarte from the Indiana Pacers.

The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte with the 13th overall pick on Thursday night in the 2021 NBA Draft, and according to J. Michael of the IndyStar, the Golden State Warriors tried to trade for him.

The report from Michael can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Related stories on NBA basketball