Report: Former Pacers Star Working Out For Warriors This Week

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Golden State Warriors will work out Darren Collison this week. According to Haynes, he had a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers last month. He last played for the Indiana Pacers in 2019, and has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Hornets and Dallas Mavericks over his ten-year NBA career.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, Darren Collison will workout for the Golden State Warriors this week.

The Tweet from Haynes on Monday can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Haynes had previously reported on August 17, that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out the former NBA star as well, and the Tweet can be seen embedded below and his article on that workout can be read here.

Collison last played in the NBA in 2019 for the Indiana Pacers and averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game at the age of 31.

He's been retired for several years and just turned 34, but his last season in the NBA was clearly very productive.

According to Mark Haynes of ClutchPoints, the fact that Collison is working out for teams does not mean he is officially coming out of retirement.

The Tweet from Haynes can be seen in a post that is embedded below and his article can be read here.

Collison has ten years of NBA experience and in addition to playing for the Pacers (two stints), he has also played for the New Orleans Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

In 708 career regular season games he has averages of 12.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

He has always been a solid player who will score very efficiently (career shooting percentages of 47.1% FG and 39.4% 3P) and a reliable defender for someone at his size of only 6'0", 175 lbs.