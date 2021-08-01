Report: Indiana Pacers Interested In Hawks' Free Agent Lou Williams

Report: Hawks' Free Agent Lou Williams Has Interest From The Milwaukee Bucks And Indiana Pacers
According to Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto, Lou Williams has interest from the Atlanta Hawks to have him return, and the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are "expected to pursue" him.
Lou Williams is now a free agent after finishing the season in the Eastern Conference Finals with the Atlanta Hawks.
According to Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto, the Hawks have interest in bringing him back, and the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers are "expected to pursue" Williams.
Williams averaged 11.3 points per game in 66 regular season games for the Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers last season.
The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns to win the NBA Championship, and the Pacers finished the season as the ninth seed with a 34-38 regular season record.
