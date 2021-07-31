Report: The Indiana Pacers had interest in Lakers' Alex Caruso

Report: Here Are The Teams That Were Interested In Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso Which Included The Indiana Pacers
Alex Caruso is a free agent this off-season, and according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers had Caruso as a target.
However, the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade on draft day (see Tweet below from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).
The Atlanta Hawks have now acquired Delon Wright (see Tweet below from Wojnarowski).
Lastly, Pincus says he thinks that the Pacers will keep T.J. McConnell who is a free agent.
