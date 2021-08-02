Report: Knicks Want To Trade For Pacers' Myles Turner

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Knicks Really Want To Trade For Myles Turner Of The Indiana Pacers

According to J. Michael of the IndyStar, the New York Knicks are interested in trading for Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.
USA TODAY Sports

According to J. Michael of the IndyStar, the New York Knicks are interested in trading for Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers was a hot name in trade rumors before the NBA Draft on Thursday evening. 

Turner did, however, make it through the night remaining on the Pacers roster. 

That being said, the interest in the 2015 1st round pick is still there, because according to J. Michael of the IndyStar, the New York Knicks are 'trying hard' to get Turner from the Pacers. 

The article from Michael in the IndyStar can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet and the IndyStarSports' Tweet can be seen embedded below.

Turner will enter his seventh NBA season next year and has only played for the Pacers. 

He averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 47 games last season. 

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

