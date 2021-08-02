Report: Knicks Want To Trade For Pacers' Myles Turner

According to J. Michael of the IndyStar, the New York Knicks are interested in trading for Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers was a hot name in trade rumors before the NBA Draft on Thursday evening.

Turner did, however, make it through the night remaining on the Pacers roster.

That being said, the interest in the 2015 1st round pick is still there, because according to J. Michael of the IndyStar, the New York Knicks are 'trying hard' to get Turner from the Pacers.

The article from Michael in the IndyStar can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet and the IndyStarSports' Tweet can be seen embedded below.

Turner is entering his seventh season on the Pacers, and averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 47 games last season.

