Report: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Kyle Kuzma To The Indiana Pacers In A Deal That Was Rejected

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Indiana Pacers turned down a trade offer from the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers tried to move up in the NBA Draft (which is on Thursday) and offered Kyle Kuzma and their 22nd overall pick for the Indiana Pacers 13th overall pick and a salary filler.

The Lakers were turned down, according to Scotto.

The article from Scotto on HoopsHype.com can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet can also be seen embedded below.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball