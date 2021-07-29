Report: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Kyle Kuzma To The Indiana Pacers In A Deal That Was Rejected

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Lakers Offered Kyle Kuzma To The Pacers Deal That Was Rejected

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Indiana Pacers turned down a trade offer from the Los Angeles Lakers.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers tried to move up in the NBA Draft (which is on Thursday) and offered Kyle Kuzma and their 22nd overall pick for the Indiana Pacers 13th overall pick and a salary filler. 

The Lakers were turned down, according to Scotto.

The article from Scotto on HoopsHype.com can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet can also be seen embedded below.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

