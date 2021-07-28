Report: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Kyle Kuzma To The Indiana Pacers In A Deal That Was Rejected

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
Report: Lakers Offered Kyle Kuzma To The Pacers In Deal That Was Rejected

Report: Lakers Offered Kyle Kuzma To The Pacers In Deal That Was Rejected

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Indiana Pacers turned down a trade offer from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Author:
Publish date:
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Indiana Pacers turned down a trade offer from the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers tried to move up in the NBA Draft (which is on Thursday) and offered Kyle Kuzma and their 22nd overall pick for the Indiana Pacers 13th overall pick and a salary filler. 

The Lakers were turned down, according to Scotto.

The article from Scotto on HoopsHype.com can be read in the hyperlink above, and his Tweet can also be seen embedded below.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_13297368_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Metta World Peace Tweeted About The Pacers After The Bucks Won The NBA Championship

USATSI_15334935_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Kyle Kuzma To The Indiana Pacers In A Deal That Was Rejected

USATSI_13869799_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Pacers Interested In Pelicans' Lonzo Ball?

USATSI_13919106_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Said After Working Out For The Indiana Pacers

USATSI_12004776_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Working Out For The Pacers

USATSI_16429058_168388303_lowres
News

Report About Chris Paul's Status With Phoenix Suns

USATSI_11807435_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Free Agency: Here's What DeMar DeRozan Said About Playing For The Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_16216370_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Hawks: Here's The Video Of Trae Young's Game-Winner That Has Twitter Going Crazy

USATSI_16429183_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals: Check Out What Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted To His Instagram Story On Monday