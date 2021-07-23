Los Angeles Lakers Report: 'Dennis Schroder And Kyle Kuzma Feuded Throughout The Season'

Report: Los Angeles Lakers' 'Dennis Schroder And Kyle Kuzma Feuded Throughout The Season'
Jordan Schultz of ESPN Tweeted out a report about Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma.
'Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma feuded throughout the season', according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.
The Tweet with the report from Schultz can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Lakers won the NBA Championship in 2020, but lost in the first round of the playoffs this season to the Phoenix Suns.
Schroder is now a free agent this off-season.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.
