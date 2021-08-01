Report: New York Knicks Tried To Make Trade With Indiana Pacers After NBA Draft

According to J. Michael of the IndyStar, the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors tried to trade for Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers after the NBA Draft.

The article in the IndyStar by Michael can be read here, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

According to Michael, both the Knicks and Warriors were interested in the Pacers 13th overall pick Chris Duarte.

