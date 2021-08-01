Report: New York Knicks Tried To Make Trade With Indiana Pacers After NBA Draft

Report: New York Knicks Tried To Make A Trade With Pacers After NBA Draft
According to J. Michael of the IndyStar, the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors tried to trade for Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers after the NBA Draft.
According to J. Michael of the IndyStar, the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors tried to trade for Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers after the NBA Draft.
The New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors tried to make a trade with the Indiana Pacers after The NBA Draft on Thursday night, according to J. Michael of the Indy Star.
The article in the IndyStar by Michael can be read here, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
According to Michael, both the Knicks and Warriors were interested in the Pacers 13th overall pick Chris Duarte.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.