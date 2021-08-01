Report: Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans And Denver Nuggets Interested In Doug McDermott

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Doug McDermott is expected to have interest in returning to the Indiana Pacers, but the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets have interest in the free agent sharpshooter.

Doug McDermott of the Indiana Pacers is a free agent, and coming off of career highs of 13.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers are expected to have interest in bringing him back, but the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns will also be interested.

The article from Fischer can be read in the hyperlink above, and a Tweet with his article can be seen below.

