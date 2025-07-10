Rick Carlisle Breaks Silence on Pacers Shockingly Losing Myles Turner to Rival
The Indiana Pacers will have a new starting center for the first time in 10 years. He decided to leave Indiana to head to Milwaukee to play for the Bucks on a four-year, $108.9 million deal.
It was a move that no one in Indiana was expecting. No one figured that Milwaukee was going to open up cap space for the Bucks to be able to take Turner away from the Pacers.
Before free agency started, Rick Carlisle made it known that the Pacers wanted to bring Turner back and that he was an important part of what they do.
For the first time, Carlisle spoke about Turner leaving the Pacers. Speaking about it on Green Light with Chris Long, he seemed frustrated, but also understanding of how it all went down.
"Losing Myles Turner is a significant loss for our team. I mean, the guy's been a terrific player. He's had a great season, and look, we were talking to them (his agent) about him returning. And really, kind of out of nowhere, Milwaukee decided to waive Damian Lillard and stretch his contract, stretch his money out over whatever number of years you can do it by rule, and they created space to sign Myles."
Carlisle was certainly disappointed that they didn't get a chance to bring him back. He is a big part of what the Pacers do on offense because of his ability to stretch the floor at the center position.
While it's disappointing not to bring Turner back, Carlisle acknowledged that this is part of the business of the NBA. He knows that this is how the NBA works.
He believes that Milwaukee gave him this deal, but told him he had to take it and couldn't shop it. That's probably why Turner is now in Milwaukee as opposed to still in Indiana.
Now, Carlisle will have to find someone else to fill his role and be the new starting center for years to come.
This past season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
