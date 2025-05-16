Rick Carlisle Challenges Pacers to Avoid Major Distraction in ECF
Considered a relative afterthought heading into the playoffs, the Indiana Pacers have officially become the darlings of the 2024-25 NBA Playoffs.
This is for good reason — as Rick Carlisle's team dispatched of both the Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.
These results weren't flukes by any stretch, either. Indiana is playing at an incredibly high level. The flow with which the Pacers have played has been sophisticated and intentional. The connectedness with which the group plays is also quite evident.
When including high-level team chemistry and an offense among the best in the league, the Pacers will be a tough out for whoever they play moving forward.
In an article written by Shakeia Taylor of The Athletic, the Pacers clearly are trying to keep their eye on the proverbial prize as they wait for the winner of the Boston Celtics-New York Knicks series. Focusing on internal matters rather than media narratives is something that's clearly being prioritized.
“I don’t care about the attention; what matters to me is the guys in the locker room,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “Attention, this time of year can be a curse. We can’t start reading our press clippings. We can’t start doing that stuff.”
It would be easy for the Pacers to revel a bit in the success they've enjoyed. After finishing the Cavs early with the Knicks-Celtics series still going, Indiana has had some time to relax, rest up...and naturally be exposed to the media powers-that-be at a higher clip compared to when they were in the midst of a series.
Carlisle is a veteran coach with a championship pedigree. He's seen it all throughout his extensive career in the sport. There's a method to his madness in publicly commenting on what could be a potential trap to fall into.
It's very possible some members of the team may be 'feeling themselves' a bit too much with this lull in the action. Along with Carlisle and the other team leaders, it'll be incumbent upon the group to collectively brush away the possible distractions with the Pacers being one series away from the NBA Finals.
Indiana hasn't been in the NBA Finals since the 1999-00 season (its only appearance). Despite winning multiple ABA titles, the franchise has never won an NBA title.
