Rick Carlisle Gets Brutally Honest on Pacers Facing Thunder in NBA Finals
The Indiana Pacers have advanced to the NBA Finals after beating the New York Knicks in Game 6 on Saturday, though a big challenge awaits in the next round.
The Pacers are going to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have looked like the best team in basketball all season long. With the ability to play lock-down defense and still produce offense consistently, the Thunder are going to be the best team that Indiana has faced so far.
The series begins Thursday, June 5, in Oklahoma, giving the Pacers a couple of days of rest before getting ready for the game.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, one of the best coaches in the league, is well aware of the team's challenge that lies ahead.
"This is the sixth time that I have been to an NBA Finals. Three as a player, one as an assistant coach, second time as a head coach," Carlisle told reporters.
"This is no time to be popping champagne. When you get to this point of the season, it's two teams and its one goal. It becomes an all-or-nothing thing.
"We understand the magnitude of the opponent. Oklahoma City has been dominant all year long with capital letters in the word dominant. Defensively, they're historically great and they have all kinds of guys who can score."
The Thunder's defense is going to pose several challenges for the Pacers' offense. Indiana has been a great shot-making team, though the length and switchability of their upcoming opponent will be a massive hurdle to overcome.
The Thunder built their team in a similar fashion to how the Pacers did, acquiring players mainly through the draft and developing them internally, while also acquiring underrated veterans that complement the roster.
The similar roster-building methodology of being efficient despite limited market sizes is a rare occurance, which has Carlisle excited for the series.
"It is two teams that have similar structures, slightly different styles...So, I think it has the makings of a great series," he told reporters.
"From a coaching perspective, it is two teams that are fun to watch and fun to watch compete. So, we are looking forward to the challenge and they have the MVP so that is always an important thing," The Pacers head coach said.
