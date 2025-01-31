Rick Carlisle Provides Massive Injury Update on Crucial Guard For Game vs Hawks
No team in the NBA is hotter than the Indiana Pacers. They have a 10-2 record in January, which is the best in the league.
Indiana has been able to beat both good teams and bad teams this month, and most of those wins haven't been close. In fact, each of their wins this month has come by at least 11 points.
When January started, the Pacers were under .500 and sat at eighth in the East. Now, they are 26-20 and sit fifth, just a half-game behind the Bucks for fourth.
Improved health has been the biggest key for the Pacers to win these games. Now that everyone is healthy and back in the lineup, they've been destroying teams.
Andrew Nembhard has been one of the key guys this season for the Pacers. When he was injured early in the season, their defense took a massive hit.
Nembhard missed their last game against the Pistons on Wednesday due to a sprained back. He was listed as questionable prior to that game,
Ahead of their game with the Hawks on Saturday, Rick Carlisle gave a positive update about Nembhard's availability.
It looks like there's a chance that Nembhard has a chance to play in this game. That would be great news for Indiana because he would be tasked with guarding Trae Young.
Indiana might also get Bennedict Mathurin back for this game too. He missed the Detroit game with an illness and seems to be feeling much better.
Once all of these guys get back into the lineup, Carlisle is going to have an interesting decision to make. Will he start Nesmith again now that he's healthy, or will he keep Mathurin as the starter?
The answer to that question might come in less than a week when the trade deadline passes. Indiana could make a move to clear that logjam at small forward by moving one of those two players.
Having a key player like Nembhard as a starting guard is one of the reasons they can afford to make a move like that.
Nembhard is averaging 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game so far this season.
