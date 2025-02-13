Rick Carlisle Reacts to Pacers Signing Center Jahlil Okafor
The Indiana Pacers are in need of some depth at the center position now that Myles Turner is missing time due to a neck injury. Turner has missed four of the last six games that the Pacers have played.
Not all of those missed games were due to the cervical strain in his neck that happened against the Clippers. He also missed a game due to an ankle injury.
Still, the Pacers needed some depth at center with him out. They initially were going to sign Alex Len in the buyout market to help with that.
Read more: Alex Len Changes Course, Ditches Pacers for Deal With Lakers
After he spurned the Pacers for the Lakers, Indiana had to pivot, and they ended up bringing up Jahlil Okafor from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants to help.
Okafor actually saw his first NBA minutes since 2021 when he came in at the end of the Lakers game that was a blowout loss for the Pacers.
Rick Carlisle was asked why the Pacers made the move to sign Okafor and he had some good things to say about him.
"He can rebound. He's a guy that can score, he can finish. This is a great opportunity for him. We're taking care of our own here. There were other options, but we elected to bring somebody on board that has been with us for the entirety of the Mad Ants season."
The Pacers feel comfortable bringing Okafor in because they have been familiar with him for a while with him playing in Fort Wayne. He'll still be on the roster after the All-Star break as well.
More Pacers news: Shaq Calls Out Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton For Recent Performances
Indiana is hoping to have Turner back right after the break is over, so Okafor shouldn't get much playing time unless there is another blowout. That would be the only way he'd see playing time even if Turner isn't available.
Okafor has worked really hard to get himself back into the NBA after some years of struggling with his game. Now, he is going to do the best he can to take advantage of the opportunity he's been given.
While with the Mad Ants, Okafor averaged 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Reacts to Being Benched in Rotation
Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Pays Tribute to First Woman to Sign NBA Contract
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.