Rick Carlisle Reacts to Pascal Siakam Carrying Pacers in Game 2
The Indiana Pacers continue to shock the basketball world. No one thought that they would make the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year.
Not only are they in the East Finals, but they have now taken a commanding 2-0 lead after winning both games in New York. They now return to Indy needing to just win four of the next five games.
A big reason why the Pacers were able to beat the New York Knicks is because of the play of Pascal Siakam. Siakam didn't have a great game in Game 1, but was incredible in Game 2.
Read more: Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Takes Shot at Knicks Defense
Siakam had 39 points as he led the Pacers in scoring in a Game 2 victory. He was the only Pacers player who played well in the first half.
Head coach Rick Carlisle talked about what it meant for the team to be carried by Siakam in the first half and for most of the game.
Siakam was brought into Indy midway through last season because of his length and his ability to make tough baskets. He is the guy that the Pacers look to when they need a bucket late in the shot clock.
Not only is Siakam a master of the mid-range, but he has turned into a great three-point shooter this year. That improvement in his outside shooting is a big reason why the Pacers are just two wins away from making the NBA Finals.
It doesn't seem that the Knicks have an answer to permanently stifle Siakam. He might have one bad game, but he won't have a bad series.
More Pacers news: Stan Van Gundy Points to How Pacers Have Shut Down Jalen Brunson
The Pacers now return to Indianapolis with a lot of confidence. Game 3 will be the same day as the Indy 500, so that arena should be absolutely rocking for that game.
Indiana last made the NBA Finals when they beat the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. If Siakam keeps having games like this, they have a great chance to get back there.
So far in the postseason, Siakam is averaging 20.3 points, six rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Completely Brushed Off Comeback Win
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Called 'Second Coming of Steph Curry'
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.