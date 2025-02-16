Rick Carlisle Reacts to Thomas Bryant Being Starter For Pacers
Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant has performed admirably in the stead of ailing starter Myles Turner. The 3-and-D big man has been sidelined with a neck injury (a cervical sprain) for the past three games.
Bryant has thrived offensively without Turner. In his last three games sans Turner (during which Indiana has gone 1-2), Bryant has been averaging 13.3 points on a .621/.250/1.000 slash line, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
Bryant agreed to a one-season, $2.8 million deal with Miami ahead of the season, but after falling out of the Heat's rotation he was flipped to the Pacers to replace the injured Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman, both of whom tore their Achilles tendons early into the season.
According to Tony East of Forbes, head coach Rick Carlisle appreciates what Bryant brings to the table.
“His skill set fits what we need,” Carlisle said.
Indiana initially auditioned 7-foot-2 journeyman center Moses Brown to be its Turner backup, but his lack of floor-spacing acumen doomed his tenure with the club.
“This team here has helped me so, so much with getting me up to their speed... it was the easiest transition I’ve had,” Bryant said.
“You can always appreciate having a guy around like that,” two-time All-Star Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton said of Bryant.
In 27 games with Indiana this season, Bryant has been averaging 7.9 points on .548/.371/.818 shooting splits, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks in 16.6 minutes per. Overall with the Pacers and Heat this year, he's averaging 6.9 points while slashing .530/.367/.879, 4.2 boards, 1.2 dimes and 0.6 rejections in 37 healthy bouts.
“Whatever my guys need me to do out there, that’s what I’m willing to do," Bryant said of transitioning to a starting role for the time being.
As East notes, the Pacers' front office brass likely have a good shot of keeping Bryant around next season if the team decides to sign him to a new deal using his Non-Bird Rights.
