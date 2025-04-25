Rick Carlisle Reveals Major Challenge Ahead for Pacers Heading to Milwaukee
The Indiana Pacers are sitting pretty right now.
Two games into the club's second straight opening round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, it appears Indiana is angling to make history repeat itself.
At present, the Pacers lead the Bucks 2-0, having held on to homecourt advantage in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana occupies the higher seed this season, which it didn't have in last year's series against the Bucks.
Although one could chalk up the Pacers' six-game series victory last season to some major injury luck (nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the entire series, while nine-time All-Star Milwaukee point guard sat out two games), Milwaukee doesn't have as many excuses this year — thanks to the return of Damian Lillard from a blood clot in Game 2.
Indiana demolished the Knicks by 19 points, 117-98, in Game 1 with Lillard sidelined. Milwaukee's defense looked absolutely anemic, and its offense didn't fare much better. No non-Antetokounmpo starters even scored in double digits. With Lillard back in the fold, Milwaukee managed to hold its own a bit better for Game 2, although the team still fell, 123-115.
Six Pacers scored 14 or more points. Three-time All-Star power forward notched a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double, while two-time All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton logged a 21-point, 12-assist double-double.
Still, Indiana expects Games 3 and 4 on the road to be somewhat tougher.
As Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star details, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is, perhaps understandably, a bit wary of the energy potentially shifting as the series transitions to Milwaukee's home turf, Fiserv Forum.
"It's always a great atmosphere there," Carlisle said. "It's going to be very loud, very raucous. They have great fans. It's going to be a great environment to play a playoff game, very challenging."
The Pacers posted a middling 20-20 road record during the regular season, as did Milwaukee. The Bucks are 27-14 at home. On paper, maybe they'd have the edge in one or both of these games. But they have looked totally outmatched in this series so far, despite boasting the best player on the floor in Antetokounmpo.
