Rookie Takes Major Shot at Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton
The Indiana Pacers are playing the best basketball of their season. They have won 11 of their last 13 games as they try to nail down what seed they will be in the playoffs.
They were able to grab another win on Tuesday night, beating the Washington Wizards. Even though the Pacers didn't play their best, they got a win to all but guarantee home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
In that win, one member of the Pacers had a moment that he would like to forget. Star player Tyrese Haliburton was crossed up a bit by rookie Bub Carrington.
Haliburton is happier to get the win than anything else. Apparently, Carrington cares more about the highlight than the result of the game because he trolled Haliburton on social media afterward.
Carrington plays for one of the worst teams in the NBA, so he hasn't gotten to experience many wins in his rookie season. This game wasn't a win for him either, but perhaps he cares more about the win over Haliburton on this play.
Washington has been one of the worst franchises in the NBA over the past decade or so. They haven't had much to celebrate on the court.
Carrington is still very young, so he may not understand what it takes to win at the NBA level. Until the Wizards start to win more games, he's only going to care about his individual accolades and moments.
Haliburton was unbothered by this one moment of bad defense. He cares only about winning games and helping the Pacers get a better seed for the playoffs.
Right now, the Pacers are the fourth seed in the East, but they still have a shot to be the third seed after the Knicks lost to the Celtics on Tuesday night.
Haliburton has been playing the best basketball of the year since after the All-Star break. He has a real shot to make an All-NBA team despite not making the All-Star team.
So far this season, Carrington is averaging 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game this season as a rookie.
