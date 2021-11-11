Rudy Gay's Injury Status For Pacers-Jazz Game

The Utah Jazz will host the Indiana Pacers in Salt Lake City on Thursday night.

For the game, Rudy Gay is out, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Gay played for the San Antonio Spurs the last seven seasons, and joined the Jazz this off-season, but has yet to make his season debut.

The Pacers come into the game 4-8 and the Jazz are 8-3.

