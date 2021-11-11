Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Rudy Gay's Injury Status For Pacers-Jazz Game
    Publish date:

    Rudy Gay's Injury Status For Pacers-Jazz Game

    Rudy Gay will not play in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz on Thursday.
    Author:

    Rudy Gay will not play in the game between the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz on Thursday.

    The Utah Jazz will host the Indiana Pacers in Salt Lake City on Thursday night. 

    For the game, Rudy Gay is out, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune. 

    Gay played for the San Antonio Spurs the last seven seasons, and joined the Jazz this off-season, but has yet to make his season debut. 

    Read More

    The Pacers come into the game 4-8 and the Jazz are 8-3. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

    USATSI_16948418_168388303_lowres
    News

    Rudy Gay's Injury Status For Pacers-Jazz Game

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16575151_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Pacers, Bulls Or Bucks Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_15879564_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Will Pay Monta Ellis More Than The Warriors Will Pay Jordan Poole This Season

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122895_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jokic Will Lose Over $200,000 For Suspension Against Pacers

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17088463_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Bulls Should Trade For Pacers' Domantas Sabonis

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_17134080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Twitter Is Saying After The Pacers Lost To The Nuggets

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13704383_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

    3 hours ago