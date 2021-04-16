NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

Rudy Gobert Says Donovan Mitchell Was in "Great Spirits" in the Locker Room

Rudy Gobert explains his thoughts on the Donovan Mitchell injury.
Author:
Publish date:

Rudy Gobert had to lose his fellow All-Star teammate to a leg injury in Friday's home win against the Pacers. The dynamic All-Star duo has their Utah Jazz atop the NBA's Western Conference and the team with the best record in the entire NBA.

Gobert, a two-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of The Year, and Mitchell, a 24-year-old two-time All-Star, have formed one of the best young duos the league has to offer.

Without Mitchell, Gobert and the rest of the Jazz will have to step up.

"I didn't see what happened on the play," Gobert said. "I saw him in the locker room, he was in great spirits, so hopefully, we can get him back soon."

No one in the NBA wants to see someone hurt, but when it's the leading scorer on the team with the best record in the NBA, it stings extra strong.

"I didn't see the play. I don't know what happened," Gobert said. "I didn't know where he was hurt at first, but hopefully it's nothing serious, and he can be back soon."

The Jazz resume action tomorrow afternoon on the second day of a back-to-back when they visit LeBron James and the Lakers at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Other Pacers stories to check out

  • SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick'' Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
  • Pacers fumble 13-point lead to Jazz on Friday: After starting the game off hot, the Pacers couldn't hold on for a big road upset in Utah against the Jazz. CLICK HERE

Paul George vs pacers apr 13
News

Paul George Active Tonight

USATSI_15886694_168388303_lowres
News

Rudy Gobert Says Donovan Mitchell Was in "Great Spirits" in the Locker Room

Caris LeVert
News

Pacers Blow 13-point Lead to Jazz Who Lost Donovan Mitchell to Injury in Third Quarter

USATSI_15908193_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder Gives Thoughts on Donovan Mitchell Injury Against Pacers

USATSI_15908193_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Ruled Out for Remainder of Pacers Jazz Game

Donovan Mitchell
News

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz Exits Game Against Indiana Pacers With Injury

Domantas Sabonis
News

Pacers Led Jazz by 13 at Halftime

USATSI_11836212_168388303_lowres
News

Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade New Part-Owner of Utah Jazz

USATSI_15907836_168388303_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade Introduced At Vivint Arena During Pacers Jazz Game