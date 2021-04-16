Rudy Gobert Says Donovan Mitchell Was in "Great Spirits" in the Locker Room

Rudy Gobert had to lose his fellow All-Star teammate to a leg injury in Friday's home win against the Pacers. The dynamic All-Star duo has their Utah Jazz atop the NBA's Western Conference and the team with the best record in the entire NBA.

Gobert, a two-time All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of The Year, and Mitchell, a 24-year-old two-time All-Star, have formed one of the best young duos the league has to offer.

Without Mitchell, Gobert and the rest of the Jazz will have to step up.

"I didn't see what happened on the play," Gobert said. "I saw him in the locker room, he was in great spirits, so hopefully, we can get him back soon."

No one in the NBA wants to see someone hurt, but when it's the leading scorer on the team with the best record in the NBA, it stings extra strong.

"I didn't see the play. I don't know what happened," Gobert said. "I didn't know where he was hurt at first, but hopefully it's nothing serious, and he can be back soon."

The Jazz resume action tomorrow afternoon on the second day of a back-to-back when they visit LeBron James and the Lakers at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Other Pacers stories to check out