Russell Westbrook and Wizards can Pass the Pacers in the Standings on Wednesday

If the Wizards beat the Bucks, and the Pacers lose to the Kings the two teams will flip flop in the standings.

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards (30-35) can surpass the Indiana Pacers (30-34) on Wednesday evening. The two teams played on Monday, and the Wizards crushed the Pacers 154-141 and gained a game on the Pacers in the standings.

Heading into Wednesday's games, the Pacers own just a half-game on the Wizards for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

If the Pacers lose to the Kings at home, and the Wizards beat the Bucks (who are without Khris Middelton), the Pacers and Wizards will flip flop in the standings, and the Wizards will continue their epic run to the playoffs.

Right now, its a tale of two teams that are heading in opposite directions, the Pacers had a solid start to the season, while the Wizards had a disastrous start to their season. The Wizards have won eight out of their last ten games, and are currently 4-point underdogs tonight according to FanDuel.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are 6.5 favorites over the Kings, according to FanDuel.

The oddsmakers don't have the Wizards passing the Pacers tonight, but anything can happen when a team like the Wizards is so hot, and a team in the Pacers is so cold.

