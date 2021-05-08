Russell Westbrook with Great Finish in Pacers Wizards Game

Russell Westbrook had a nice floater that led to the shot being made and a free throw, in the Pacers-Wizards game.

Russell Westbrook is on the verge of getting his 181st career triple-double to tie Oscar Robertson for the record. Even more remarkable is that Westbrook is currently playing the Pacers in Indiana, where Robertson played his high school basketball in that same city.

During the game on Saturday night (which is live on NBA TV), Westbrook had a stunning finish that led to an and-one (floater plus the foul).

Westbrook took his defender off the dribble and had a nice move to finish through the contact.

The video of the highlight can be seen from the official Washington Wizards' Twitter account embedded below.

The game has major NBA Playoff Implications as a Wizards win would move them ahead of the Pacers to capture the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball