Russell Westbrook has Video Game Stat Line Against Pacers

Russell Westbrook and the Wizards just keep on rolling. They beat the Indiana Pacers on Monday evening in Washington and now remain just a half-game back of the Pacers in the standings for the ninth seed.

Westbrook, who's averaging a triple-double, had yet another triple-double on Monday evening. The superstar point guard had 14 points, 24 assists and 21 rebounds on the night.

If anyone else put up those numbers, the world would be surprised, but Westbrook continues to be a force on the stat sheet, and the Wizards are the NBA's hottest team right now.

After appearing like they would not make the playoffs, they now have a real shot at getting one of the top eight seeds.

Some Tweets from Bleacher Report can be seen below about Westbrook's night.

