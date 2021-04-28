Russell Westbrook Heads into Lakers Battle on Verge of NBA History
Russell Westbrook remains just seven games away from breaking a huge record.
The Washington Wizards head into their battle with the Los Angeles Lakers as winners of ten of their last 12 games. However, something even bigger is on the verge of happening.
Russell Westbrook remains just seven games away from passing Oscar Robertson's all-time record of 181 triple-doubles.
The All-Star point guard is once again averaging a triple-double on the season, and with eleven games left in the season, has a real shot at breaking the record in the next 20 days.
Here are some Tweets about Russell Westbrook's history on display.
