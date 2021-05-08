Russell Westbrook Can Make NBA History on Saturday in Wizards Pacers Game
Russell Westbrook has a chance to make NBA history in Indianapolis on Saturday night. Right now, the 32-year-old point guard is just one triple-double away from tying Oscar Robertson's career record of 181 triple-doubles.
Most thought another player would never sniff the record, but Westbrook is about to break it before his 33rd birthday and is in the middle of averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in his career.
Even more ironic, Robertson went to high school in Indianapolis, Indiana, and if Westbrook gets a triple-double on Saturday night, he will not only tie his record but do it in his hometown.
The Wizards are just a half-game behind the Pacers in the standings, so a win would make them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
A lot is clearly on the line in the Pacers and Wizards showdown, and the game can be watched on NBA T.V. at 7:00 E.T. on Saturday.
