Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History

On Monday night Russell Westbrook accomplished something that most probably never thought would happen. The future triple-doubles leader who is just nine away from Oscar Roberton's record, and ten away from breaking it, now has a triple-double against all 30 NBA franchises.

ESPN noted the accomplishment on Twitter.

After scoring 13 points, dishing out 17 assists and 11 rebounds in the Wizard's sixth straight win, Westbrook has now gotten a triple-double against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team he played on the majority of his career.

The accomplishment is remarkable and it is no surprise that it's coming from Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double for three straight seasons as a member of the Thunder.

This season Westbrook is averaging a triple-double once again, with a stat line of 21.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game.

It's also worth noting that here come the Wizards. They struggled for most of the season but are now showing signs of the team that everyone thought they could be.

At 24-33, they have themselves tied for the tenth and final playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.