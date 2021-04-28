Russell Westbrook Status for Wizards Lakers Game

Russell Westbrook will play with his red hot Wizards against the Lakers.

Before last game in which the Wizards lost to the Spurs at home, Russel Westbrook had been listed by the Wizards as questionable.

However, on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers in D.C., Westbrook is no longer on the injury report and will start, Fred Katz of The Atheltic relayed on Tuesday, and announced he will start on Wednesday.

Westbrook has been on an absolute tear as of late, and the Wizards will be glad to have him going up against a Lakers team that does not have LeBron James.

