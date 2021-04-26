Russell Westbrook Status on Monday Against Spurs
Washington Wizards announce Russell Westbrook will play on Monday night.
Russell Westbrook has been on a tear as of late as the Washington Wizards have won eight in a row and are now in the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference (the last play-in-tournament spot).
There had been a question mark about if Westbrook would suit up tonight, but the team announced that he would play against the Spurs.
The tweet from the team can be seen here below.
"UPDATE: Westbrook will play. Lopez is out." The Wizards tweeted pre-game on Monday.
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announced Last Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
- Pacers lost in Indiana last Monday night to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas in last Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.
- The Lakers have been a mess without LeBron James in the lineup: Without James, the team has been lousy in those 19 games this season. If they want to get a good seed for the playoffs, they will need James to return healthy soon. CLICK HERE