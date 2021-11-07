Sacramento Kings Starting Lineup Against Indiana Pacers

The Sacramento Kings have released their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Kings come into the game with a 5-4 record, and the Pacers come into the game with a 3-7 record.

On Friday night the Pacers lost to the Trail Blazers 110-106 in Portland, which ended a two-game winning streak.

Related stories on NBA basketball