Pacers Get Compensation From The Spurs For McDermott

San Antonio Spurs And Indiana Pacers Make A Trade For This Player Who's Also Played For The Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder And Dallas Mavericks
The Indiana Pacers have announced a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs that sends Doug McDermott to San Antonio. McDermott has also played for the Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks.
The Indiana Pacers announced on Sunday morning that they have made a trade with the San Antonio Spurs (see Tweet below from the Pacers).
Full Trade Details Below:
According to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Flies and Tony East of Forbes (see Tweets below), the Pacers were also able to create a trade exception in the deal.
Pacers Get: Future Second Round Pick, Trade Exception
Spurs Get: Doug McDermott, Future Second Round Pick and Future Second Round Pick Swap
More on the trade can be read here from the Pacers.
Before the deal had become a sign-and-trade, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the contract for McDermott is 3-years, $42 million (see Tweet below).
Some notes on McDermott:
- Played three years for the Indiana Pacers
- 29 years old
- 11th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls
- Played for the Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers
- Averaged a career high 13.6 points per game with the Indiana Pacers last season
- 40.7% career shooter from the three-point range
- Nickname is Dougie McBuckets
- Averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season
The Spurs also announced the acquisition of McDermott in two Tweets below.
Some highlights from his career season with the Pacers can also be seen embedded below.
