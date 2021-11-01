Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Indiana Pacers
    San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Indiana Pacers

    The San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineup for their game with the Indiana Pacers on Monday night
    The San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineup for Monday's game in Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers. 

    The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Spurs have not gotten off to a good start to the season (2-4), but are coming off of a big road-win over the Bucks in Milwaukee. 

    Meanwhile, the Pacers come into the game 1-6, and have lost four straight games. 

