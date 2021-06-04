NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Serge Ibaka Injury Status Against Mavericks

Serge Ibaka of the Clippers is doubtful for Game 6 against the Mavericks.

The Los Angeles Clippers must win on Friday evening to save their season in Dallas against the Mavericks.

Neither team has won a game at home, and the Mavericks will have to hope that changes if they want to win the series.

For the game, Clippers' forward Serge Ibaka is doubtful (back), and his status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Clippers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

