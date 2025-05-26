Shaquille O'Neal Sends Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Major Apology
The Indiana Pacers will look for a commanding 3-0 series lead over their bitter rivals, the New York Knicks, in their contest on Sunday.
The Pacers have a stellar chance to do just that in front of their home crowd. The Knicks, on the other hand, will come out with everything they have and then some to get on the board in this series. Indiana has all the momentum on their side, and while they always believed in themselves, the same cannot be said for NBA fans, media and pundits.
The Pacers have gone on an improbable run for many, including NBA Hall of Famer and four-time champion, Shaquille O'Neal. After the Game 2 win on Friday, O'Neal interviewed Tyrese Haliburton. In the process, he owed him and his team a huge apology.
"Tyrese, Shaq here. I owe you an apology. During the interview with Reggie, it looked a bit too much giggling for me. I was like, I want these guys to be serious, and you guys were serious."
Haliburton’s Game 2 performance was not as good as it was Game 1, but he did his job. In that contest, Haliburton recorded 14 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 5/16 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Haliburton has taken his team to new heights, and they have a real chance of getting Indiana to their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years. Prior to Sunday’s Game 3, they are two wins away from doing just that.
