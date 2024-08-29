Simone Biles sits in crowd as Caitlin Clark and Inidana Fever topple Connecticut Sun
INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday night, rookie star Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever toppled the second place Connecticut Sun 84-80 to improve to 15-16, and there were some big names in the crowd.
Clark finished with 19 points, five assists, and five rebounds in the win. She and the Fever have been playing well of late and are close to reaching .500 for the first time since the season started. And Clark did it in front of 10s of thousands of fans.
Many of them were notable. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas were in a suite together watching, and it was Biles' first-ever WNBA game. The two gold medalists met the Fever roster after the game.
Television host and comedian David Letterman, who was born in Indiana, was also courtside for the action. He sat next to former Iowa Women's Basketball head coach Lisa Bluder, and Letterman was shown on the jumbotron early in the action. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was also in the crowd for the win.
It was among the Fever's best victories of the season. They hadn't taken down Connecticut since 2021, but they found a way to get it done on Wednesday. All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell was on fire again and finished with 23 points. Wing Lexie Hull was also terrific and added 17.
"I think for me, just the maturity and the toughness that my players showed tonight was just incredible," Fever head coach Christie Sides said after the game.
Many Indiana Pacers players have attended Fever games this season, and Tyrese Haliburton has gone to several. Recently, forward Obi Toppin took his daughter to one.
Clark and the Fever next play on Friday when they take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on the road.
- How James Wiseman can help the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers to sign Dakota Mathias to Exhibit 10 contract. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers players who could enter free agency in 2025. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a shooting guard in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers