    • December 6, 2021
    Spencer Dinwiddie's Status For Wizards-Pacers Game
    The Washington Wizards will be without Spencer Dinwiddie when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Monday evening.
    The Washington Wizards are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Monday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players. 

    Spencer Dinwiddie has been ruled out, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Wizards come into the game with a 14-10 record, while the Pacers are 9-16. 

    The Wizards have been a good surprise to start the season, and the Pacers have been off to an underwhelming start. 

