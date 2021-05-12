NBA News: Spike Lee At Knicks Lakers Game
Spike Lee is at the Knicks and Lakers game in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.
The New York Knicks can clinch the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013 on Tuesday evening (H/T Bleacher Report's post below) in Los Angeles. Their biggest fan is also in attendance for the game.
Spike Lee usually is seen courtside at Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, but on this night, he is seen sitting courtside on the other side of the country to cheer on his team as they can do what they have not done for eight years; make the playoffs.
The Knicks also have a chance to finish with the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, as right now they own a half-game lead over the Atlanta Hawks.
The game is currently in the first half on TNT.
