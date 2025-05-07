Sports World Reacts to Insane Tyrese Haliburton Game Winner
In a shocking and stunning turn of events, the Indiana Pacers hold a 2-0 series lead over the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers have yet another epic comeback in these playoffs, and this one is the best yet.
Indiana's All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton hit an epic go-ahead 3-pointer to secure the win, 120-119. They will now head back to the Hoosier State, needing two wins to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The sports world is going wild over the epic Haliburton three to get his team the win.
With 48 seconds left in the contest, the Pacers were down by six points, 119-112. According to ESPN analytics, the Cavaliers had a 97.5 percent chance of winning the game.
A lot unfolded between that moment and the final buzzer. Pacers All-Star Pascal Siakam missed a pair of free throws, but Aaron Nesmith came through with a huge putback slam. Shortly after, Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell turned the ball over, which led to a Siakam layup that trimmed the deficit to three. Andrew Nembhard then intercepted the inbounds pass, setting up Haliburton, who was fouled while driving to the rim.
Haliburton sank the first free throw to bring the Pacers within two, then intentionally missed the second. He managed to track down his own miss, found a sliver of time on the clock, and drilled a step-back three from the top of the key.
It was an epic game in which the Pacers stretched and clawed their way back, which has been nothing new with this Indiana team.
The Pacers will now look to take care of business in front of their home fans starting in Game 3 on Friday.
More Pacers news: Cleveland to Be Without Three Players for Game 2
Magic Johnson Takes Subtle Shot at Pacers With Playoff Prediction
Pacers Reportedly Had Cavaliers Scared Ahead of Playoff Matchup
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Joins Magic Johnson, John Stockton in Playoff History
Pacers' Rick Carlisle Moves Into Top-15 of All-Time Coaches
Pacers Have Massive Advantage in Postseason They Didn't Have Last Year
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head on over to Indiana Pacers on SI.