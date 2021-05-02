Spurs' DeMar DeRozan Status Against 76ers

DeMar DeRozan will be out due to rest on Sunday night.

DeMar DeRozan will miss Sunday night's game against the 76ers. FantasyLabs NBA relayed the team's injury report.

DeRozan is out for no other than rest, so he will likely return in their next contest. The Spurs are 31-31 and hold a tight spot over the tenth and final playoff seed. The Pelicans remain three games behind them.

The 76ers, meanwhile, have been having an incredible season that has them at 42-21.

The Tweet from FantasyLabs relaying the injury can be seen in a post embedded below.

The Indiana Pacers scored a franchise-record 152 points on Saturday night against the Thunder: The Indiana Pacers showed huge signs of life in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, and the team broke several records. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.