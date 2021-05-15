NBA News: Starting Lineups for Nuggets and Pistons
The Nuggets visit the Pistons in Detroit on Friday night.
The Denver Nuggets (46-24) have had a fantastic year so far as the fourth seed in the Western Conference and have Nikola Jokic, who is believed by many to be the front-runner to win the NBA's MVP award.
Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and many other superstars have missed a lot of time this season which only adds to his case.
The Detroit Pistons (20-50) have had a tough season and sit at the bottom (15th seed) in the Eastern Conference. They also got rid of veterans such as Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin earlier in the season.
The starting lineups for both teams on Friday can be seen in the two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nuggets are 9-point favorites over the Pistons, according to FanDuel.
