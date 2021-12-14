The Warriors Roar Back To Beat The Pacers

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Golden State Warriors 102-100 in Indianapolis on Monday night, and fell to 12-17 on the season in their first 29 games.

As for the Warriors, they improved to 22-5, and have the most wins in the entire NBA.

The Pacers had a nine-point lead at one point during the game, and were winning late in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors ended the game on a 7-0 run.

"We weren't able to score the ball," Malcolm Brogdon said postgame. "They were scoring it then and we weren't."

The Pacers were led by All-Star Domantas Sabonis who had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Brogdon also had 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Over on the Warriors side, Steph Curry came into the game just seven three-pointers away from the all-time record, but only hit five on the night, so he will have a chance to break the record on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden in New York City against the New York Knicks.

Curry had 26 points in the win, and Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins both had 15.

The schedule won't get any kinder to the Pacers as they will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and are led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

They are off to an 18-10 start to the season in their first 28 games, which is very impressive considering how long they played last season.