Steph Curry's Hot Scoring Collides With Russell Westbrook's Triple-Double History on Wednesday
On Wednesday night, something will have to give between two hot teams and multiple hot players.
Steph Curry, who has scored 47+ points in back-to-back games and is fresh off winning Western Conference Player of The Week, plays Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and the Wizards, who have won six in a row.
Westbrook is currently averaging a triple-double and is closing in on Oscar Robertson's record of 181 career triple-doubles.
Meanwhile, Beal and Curry both lead the NBA in points per game.
The Warriors are currently hanging onto their playoff lives, sitting at 29-29 in the daunted Western Conference, and the Wizards are in a similar boat as the current 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
The game is scheduled for a 7:00 P.M. Eastern time tip-off in Washington, D.C.
