Steph Curry's Hot Scoring Collides With Russell Westbrook's Triple-Double History on Wednesday

Steph Curry and the Warriors are in D.C. to play Russell Westbrook and the Wizards.

On Wednesday night, something will have to give between two hot teams and multiple hot players.

Steph Curry, who has scored 47+ points in back-to-back games and is fresh off winning Western Conference Player of The Week, plays Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and the Wizards, who have won six in a row.

Westbrook is currently averaging a triple-double and is closing in on Oscar Robertson's record of 181 career triple-doubles.

Meanwhile, Beal and Curry both lead the NBA in points per game.

The Warriors are currently hanging onto their playoff lives, sitting at 29-29 in the daunted Western Conference, and the Wizards are in a similar boat as the current 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

The game is scheduled for a 7:00 P.M. Eastern time tip-off in Washington, D.C.