Steph Curry Expected to Play Monday

Steph Curry appears to be able to play on Monday against the 76ers.

Steph Curry "should be good to go," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said on Monday night (video below via Warriors on NBCS).

Curry had been listed as questionable earlier in the day with a sore left ankle.

The Warriors will need their best player, who's averaging 31 points per game, when they go up against the 76ers, the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

There will be a good battle between two players believed to be in the NBA MVP discussion in Curry and 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid.

Right now, the Warriors are not the juggernaut they were a few years ago when they had Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and a healthy Klay Thompson.

Instead, they are just 28-29 on the season and in the ninth seed in the playoffs, which qualifies them for the play-in tournament, but would also not have been a playoff spot last season.

The game is scheduled for a 7:30 tip-off in Philadelphia, and Warriors fans can be happy that Curry should be a go on Monday.