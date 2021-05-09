Steph Curry Gives Hilarious Reaction When Asked About Potential Warriors Lakers Showdown

Steph Curry and the Warriors beat the Thunder 136-97 on Saturday evening, and after the game Curry was asked about a potential playoff matchup with the Lakers.

The NBA standings have the Lakers as the seventh seed and the Warriors as the eighth seed as of Sunday afternoon. For every other season in NBA history, the Lakers would play the number two seed to start the playoffs, and the Warriors would face off against the number one seed.

Things are different this season.

O May 18, the NBA's first-ever play-in tournament will begin, and the nine and ten seeds will play each other, and the seven and eighth seeds will play each other.

As of Sunday, the Lakers and Warriors would play each other in the playoffs.

Such a matchup would give NBA fans some nostalgia when LeBron James and Steph Curry battled in four straight NBA Finals from 2015-18.

Recently, James gave a strong opinion on the play-in tournament (the video can be seen below courtesy of Ballislife).

On Saturday evening, Curry was asked after the Warriors throttled the Thunder 136-97 (he had 49 points) about the potential prime-time matchup between the Warriors and the Lakers.

Anthony Slater of the Athletic captured the video and answer, and Curry's hilarious response can be seen in a Tweet below from Slater.

The Warriors are 35-33 and have just four games left, while the Lakers are 37-30 and have five games left in their season.

Related stories on NBA basketball